Domestic Trade Ministry: School items sold at reasonable prices in Melaka

Parents purchase necessities for their children in Subang Jaya December 25, 2019, ahead of the new school year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Dec 25 — School items are sold at reasonable prices in the state, said Melaka Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Office chief enforcement officer Muhamad Aizudin Mohd Said.

So far, he said there had been no complaints of price hikes of school items including baju kurung, short and long sleeve shirts, trousers, scarves, shoes and stockings.

Muhamad Aizudin said the price monitoring was carried out at five popular premises statewide.

“KPDNHEP is carrying out price checks on school uniforms from December 18 to January 3 nationwide.

“About 35 categories of goods have been inspected and we have taken price data for comparison but the price data is about the same as the year before,” he told Bernama here today.

Muhamad Aizudin also advised parents to compare prices before making purchases. — Bernama