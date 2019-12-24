Road users get 10pc discount for Besraya, NPE Lekas tolls for Christmas

The discounts will be given at all toll plazas along Besraya, the Pantai Dalam and PJS 5 toll plazas along the NPE, and the Ampangan toll plaza along Lekas. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Road users of class one vehicles travelling along the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) will enjoy a 10 per cent discount tomorrow in conjunction with Christmas.

According to a statement issued by the concessionaire, IJM Corporation Berhad, through its toll division, the discounts will be given at all toll plazas along Besraya, the Pantai Dalam and PJS 5 toll plazas along the NPE, and the Ampangan toll plaza along Lekas.

Its chief operating officer, toll division, Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff, said the discount will take effect from midnight today until 11.59 pm tomorrow.

“The discount is our corporate responsibility initiative in conjunction with the Christmas celebrations, given to road-users who want to spend the holidays with their families,” she said in a statement today.

She also urged motorists traveling south to use Lekas while those heading to the east coast should use BESRAYA through the Loke Yew toll plaza to go to the MRR2.

She said IJM together with Etika Sdn Bhd will be distributing free Lipton Matcha Green Tea at all the toll plazas along Besraya from noon tomorrow.

To ensure a better journey, motorists can check with the Twitter postings @BESRAYAtrafik, @NPEtrafik and @LEKAStrafik. ― Bernama