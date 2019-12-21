Bersatu Sabah going all out to help Warisan in Kimanis by-election, says Hajiji

Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor said the party is ready to campaign for Warisan in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 21 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah is ready to campaign for Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, said Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor.

He said the party had activated its machinery at all levels and would be going to the ground to help the Warisan candidate in the by-election.

“We will work hard to help ensure a victory for Warisan.

“Warisan has the edge and we (Bersatu) in Pakatan Harapan (PH) will do our best to help in Kimanis,” he told reporters after attending the Bersatu Sabah Putatan division leadership tour programme here today.

The Election Commission has set Jan 18 for polling in the Kimanis by-election. Nomination is on Jan 4 and early polling is on Jan 14.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court affirmed the Election Court’s decision to annul former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the Kimanis seat in the 14th general election in May last year.

Anifah contested on a Barisan Nasional ticket to defeat Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang by a 156-vote majority. Karim filed a petition on June 18, 2018 to challenge Anifah’s win.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said Bersatu Sabah had registered almost 100,000 members so far and the figure was expected to reach 150,000 by the time the party reaches its first anniversary of establishment in the state in April next year.

On the leadership tour programme, Hajiji said it is a platform for Bersatu Sabah leaders to explain the party’s struggle and get closer to the grassroots.

It also provides an opportunity for Bersatu Sabah to explain to the people the party’s stand to support the ruling Warisan, which is PH friendly, he said.

The tour will proceed to Kota Belud tomorrow and it is expected to cover all the 25 divisions in Sabah by April next year. — Bernama