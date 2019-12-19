At KL Summit, Dr M acknowledges failures of Islamic governments

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his opening speech during the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre December 19, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has acknowledged the weaknesses, failures and decline of Islamic governments worldwide, amid vilification of Islam and Muslims by Western powers.

In his keynote address at the KL Summit 2019, the Malaysian prime minister pointed out that no Muslim countries were classified as developed and many have been accused of being authoritarian states lacking in concern for human rights.

“We can accuse the non-Muslim world for being biased, and unjust in their assessments. But we cannot deny the facts that there are fratricidal wars in several Muslim countries, that many are beholden to the powerful non-Muslim nations, that Muslims are running away from their own countries to seek refuge in non-Muslim countries.

“We cannot deny that we are largely dependent on the non-Muslims for most of our needs.

“In fact, although the Quran enjoins upon us to be prepared to protect the Ummah, we are unable to do so because for a long time we cannot even equip ourselves with the means to ward off the attacks by others. We depend upon our detractors to supply us,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said that today, Muslim nations have lost the respect of the world and were no longer the source of human knowledge or model civilisations.

Despite being independent sovereign states, many Muslim countries have regressed to the point of being dominated by and dependent on their former European colonial masters, he said.

The world’s oldest prime minister also criticised the acts of terror many Muslim terror groups have resorted to in the belief that this represented jihad or Islamic holy struggle.

He pointed out that the acts of terror have instead harmed the religion and resulted in more Muslims being oppressed instead of freeing them.

“We are being expelled from our own countries, rejected by asylum countries, oppressed and condemned. We have caused fear of Islam to the point of Islamophobia being created.

“Yes, some, in their anger and frustration, have resorted to indiscriminate acts of violence. Innocent people have been killed, including their fellow Muslims. They have not exempted the countries which have given them refuge. Indiscriminate acts of terror were also perpetuated there.

“These are facts. Yes. We are angry and frustrated. We cannot wage a conventional war. No country would help us. But even so, what do we gain by such indiscriminate violent acts. Nothing. If at all the situation has become worse. We can declare that Islam does not advocate such violence.

“But for as long as we act in anger, as long as we do things that frightens people, and worse still if we proclaim that we are performing Islamic jihad, the fear of Muslim and Islam will not be diminished,” said Dr Mahathir.

He added that that non-Muslims will not care or understand that such terrorist groups were not representative of Islam.

Dr Mahathir observed that as long as there are Muslim groups carrying out their murderous “jihad”, Muslim nations will never receive the blessing of Allah.

“Yes, we claim we are carrying out the jihad. But is doing anything forbidden by Allah the way of our jihad? The al-Quran expressly forbids killing, above all killing a fellow Muslim.

“But Muslim are killing each other indiscriminately; killing innocent people, including fellow Muslims. Is this a jihad for Islam?

“I think you will agree that these killings, these fratricidal wars are not the jihad advocated by Islam. If they are not, then we are not doing what is needed to warrant help from Allah.

“Our prayers will not be answered by Allah S.W.T. We need to do what is enjoined by Allah S.W.T. in the Quran,” he said.

Dr Mahathir recalled Islam’s history when it was highly respected up till the 15th century when its decline started due to restriction of the pursuit of other disciplines such as mathematics and science in favour of Islamic studies to the point of exclusivity.

This had triggered the creation of the various sects as Islamic scholars began to develop different interpretations of the holy Quran and its teachings.

Before the 15th century, Islam was highly respected because its scholars and scientists were well-versed in all fields of knowledge, including the sciences and engineering, especially the manufacture of goods.

He also observed pointedly that many Muslims will console themselves that they have a better world in the afterlife or Akhirat, forgetting that Allah has also taught them to focus on living a good life as well.

Dr Mahathir reminded the dignitaries that Allah’s promise to protect His believes in the material realm is conditional on the fact that Muslims must strive to help themselves first before receiving divine help.

“It is also a fact that Islam was a great civilisation when its adherents had observed the true teachings of Islam, when they were united, hardworking and keen to learn and explore the world in search of knowledge.

“And that pursuit for knowledge did not have any restrictions, limitations or caveats that only cater for the study of religion and divinity.

“Hence the reason why we are gathered here today. We gather some leaders from a few Muslim nations because we do not want the start to be unwieldy, when the differences in our perceptions are so great as to be unimplementable.

“We are hoping that we will be able to spark a sense of purpose to pursue specific ventures and tangible programmes that the few nations involved can start working on them,” said Dr Mahathir.

The KL Summit was first held in 2014 and is presented as a platform for global Muslim discourse.