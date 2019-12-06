PKR Youth urges Pakatan to get rid of PTPTN before debt becomes unmanageable

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir delivers his speech at the 2019 PKR Youth Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 6 ― PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir said Pakatan Harapan (PH) should abolish the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

In his PKR Youth Congress policy speech, Akmal said the agency offering federal study loans added up to RM3 billion to public debt annually and has become a greater liability than 1MDB.

“Therefore, if we continue to inherit the outdated Barisan Nasional government, the fate of youth will continue to be oppressed and the government have to bear more debt than 1MDB,” he said.

He said the current economy made it hard for youths for even find jobs, much less adequate pay.

He said PTPTN loans added to this burden.

Former PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli first proposed abolishing the PTPTN in 2014 and previously said this was possible given the state of public finances at the time.

This idea later became an election manifesto pledge to delay PTPTN repayments for those still earning below RM3,000 monthly, which was also abandoned after PH said it could not afford this.

Akmal’s speech was interrupted several times as clashes erupted between supporters as sacked Youth congress permanent chairman Mizan Adli Md Noor tried to enter repeatedly.

The live feed shown outside of the hall and on Facebook were also cut several times.