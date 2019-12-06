At Umno assembly, Zahid keeps up pressure on DAP over Chin Peng’s ashes

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― Umno continued using DAP’s silence over some citizens’ move to bring dead communist leader Chin Peng’s ashes into Malaysia to attack Pakatan Harapan (PH), claiming it to be tacit approval of the controversial move.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi went on to liken the incident to desecrating the sacred waters of the Zam Zam well (Telaga Zam Zam) in Mecca.

“The government too is facing a bigger dilemma. The liberalists, anti-Malay and anti-Islam, communist sympathisers and the socialists are riding on PH victory to bring down the status quo in our country.

“Political power is the key to the Malay survival and their next generations as the original race of Nusantara. Without it, we will end up being at their mercy. Muafakat Nasional will offer a new political narrative as it is not an ordinary cooperation.

“Muafakat Nasional does not promise the moon and stars to entice support of the people, like the Pakatan Harapan. An Arab old saying, ‘Bul ala ZamZam, fatu’raf’ or ‘Urinate at the ZamZam, and you will be famous’. That’s exactly what they (PH) are doing now,” said Ahmad Zahid.

He reminded attendees at the Umno general assembly today of the atrocities that the Communist Party of Malaya committed under Chin Peng.

He said the communist insurgency resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and security personnel nationwide, including then Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim and Perak Police Chief Tan Sri Khoo Chong Kong.

The Bagan Datuk lawmaker accused Putrajaya of whitewashing the cruelty of the communists and claimed there were plans to review Chin Peng’s role in history and to portray him as a freedom fighter.

“The government has been humiliated when Chin Peng’s ashes was brought home without their knowledge even though the Cabinet under Datuk Seri Najib (Razak) had rejected the request to bring it home.

“They even want to change history and consider him as a freedom fighter. This government has hurt the feelings of the people and Umno rejects this, we reject what the government is doing now,” said Ahmad Zahid.

The Umno chief is the latest to from Muakafat Nasional to criticise the government over this.

Others who had already slammed the government include PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who protested that scattering his ashes in Malaysia disrespected the feelings of those who fought against the communists.

Umno's Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi argued that Chin Peng’s ashes should not have been brought back because Chin Peng himself did not want to return to Malaysia.

Former prime minister Najib suggested that it might somehow endanger the peace and harmony of the country.

Malaysia’s Armed Forces Veterans Association president Datuk Shahruddin Omar, stressed that it was “insulting to the nation and its fight against communism.”

Ahmad Zahid continued that this was partially one of the reasons that Umno and its allies have rejected the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

He also voiced his sympathy for Pasir Salak MP and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman for suspension in Dewan Rakyat when the latter made a remark against Jelutong MP RSN Rayer saying that the holy ash on the backbencher’s forehead are Chin Peng’s ashes.

The ashes of Chin Peng were brought into Malaysia and scattered in parts of Perak on September 16.