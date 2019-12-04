RapidKL: Faulty bearing in maintenance vehicle cause of derailment

Rapid Rail Kelana Jaya line chief operating officer Ismail Abdullah explained that the derailment of a maintenance vehicle along the Kelana Jaya LRT line earlier this morning was caused by one of its bogie bearings becoming stuck. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Rapid Rail Kelana Jaya line chief operating officer Ismail Abdullah explained that the derailment of a maintenance vehicle along the Kelana Jaya LRT line earlier this morning was caused by one of its bogie bearings becoming stuck.

He said this is the first time a maintenance vehicle was derailed from the track, since the line began operating in September 1998.

“Currently we do not know why the bogie bearing became stuck, as for the time being the vehicle is still on the track and has not been assessed yet,” Ismail said during a press conference.

He said the RapidKL was alerted to the derailment at 1.27am today, shortly after a loss of signal from the vehicle occurred between the LRT stations of Jelatek and Datuk Keramat.

“By 1.45am, a signalling and communications team was deployed to the site, and by 2.59am railway equipment was deployed to Jelatek station.

“Initial findings determined damages to 15 insulator posts, the power rail, some 30 metres of conductive loop or signalling cable, as well as the bogie itself. Overall damages are estimated to be around RM94,000,” Ismail said.

Repair works to the spacing loop cable in two locations were completed by 3.44am, and the severely damaged insulator posts were replaced along with adjustments to the affected power rail by 4.51am.

“By 4.58am, re-railing equipment arrived on-site to lift the vehicle and arrange it back on the track. The disruption to the line’s service occurred from 6am up to 11.30am, after which it resumed.

“So far no workers or members of the public were injured. Later tonight, the vehicle will be brought back to the depot and quarantined while we conduct our investigations. The Land Public Transport Agency has also informed us they wish to inspect the vehicle as well,” he said, adding the investigations may take up to two weeks to complete.

Ismail apologised to the commuters for the disrupted service, adding that RapidKL will try to strive in the future to ensure maintenance vehicles and parts are taken care of properly.

Commuters were advised in the morning to seek alternative forms of transportation since the derailment resulted in a cessation of LRT service from KLCC to Gombak. RapidKL also deployed shuttle buses to cope with the intermittent service elsewhere.