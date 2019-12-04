CM says will find ways to reward federal civil servants in Sarawak

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government wanted to show its appreciation for their service and contribution to the people. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 4 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he will find ways to provide incentives to the federal civil servants serving in Sarawak.

He said this is one way to show the state’s appreciation to them for their service and contribution to the people.

“We want Sarawak to remain peaceful,” he said in his address during the Sarawak Civil Service Day here.

He also said he has discussed with the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service Sarawak (Cuepacs) the possibility of building affordable houses for federal civil servants in the state.

He said Cuepacs has asked the state government for land for affordable housing for federal officers.

“We want to help them as well,” he added, stating that federal civil servants have contributed to the development of the state.

The chief minister said the two months’ bonus or the minimum RM2,000 to be paid to state civil servants was to recognise their contributions and service to the state.

He said they have worked hard to ensure that the development programmes and projects are successfully implemented according to schedules.

“Because of that, my Cabinet colleagues and I have agreed to pay the two months’ bonus of the basic salary or the minimum RM2,000 to our state civil servants in the State Budget 2020,” he said.

He said the payment will be made before Christmas.