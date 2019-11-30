Slight improvement for flood-hit Terengganu, Kelantan at noon

Suhaila Siram, 44, moves her belongings to a safer place after her home got inundated with floodwater in Kampung Pengkalan Ajal in Terengganu November 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 30 — The closure of five temporary relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu this afternoon has brought the total number of evacuees down to 2,220 people from 634 families compared to 2,296 from 648 families as previously recorded.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info portal, only 35 PPS were still operating in four districts statewide.

The number of flood victims in Setiu has also dropped to 355 people from 133 families after four relief centres were closed.

“In Hulu Terengganu, three PPS have been closed and the remaining 71 evacuees from 29 families are still being housed in two PPS, namely in Kampung Durian Bador and Kampung Pengkalan Ajal.

“However, in Besut, two more PPS have been opened, to accommodate the increasing number of evacuees to 1,293 people (333 families) compared to only 1,148 (290 families) reported this morning, bringing the total to 23 relief centres,” the report said.

In Dungun, the number of PPS remained at four but the number of evacuees has increased to 501 people from 139 families compared to 483 victims from 134 families this morning.

Meanwhile, in Kota Baru, the number of flood victims in Kelantan has dropped to 261 from 70 families at 1 pm today compared to 315 people recorded at 8 am and they were given temporary shelter at nine PPS in three districts, namely, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Machang.

In Kuala Krai, the flood situation has improved with three PPS were closed, namely in the Kuala Pertang Nursery, Kampung Mia hall and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Embek.

The number of evacuees in the district has also dropped to 69 people and housed at two PPS, namely, 63 victims at SK Chenulang and another six were placed at the Veterinary Office, compared to 175 recorded this morning.

However, the number of flood victims in the Tanah Merah has increased to 155 compared to 103 in the morning and given shelter at six PPS — SK Kelewek (39 people), SK Bukit Panau (two), SK Alor Pasir (23), Kampung Padang Kijang mulltipurpose hall (33 people), SK Kulim (11) and Mukim Kuala Kepok Mosque (47).

In Machang, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 37 people and housed at PPS SK Pak Roman. — Bernama