Fahmi urges calm over claim that rivals were involved in attack on PKR MP’s office

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil urged party members not to react to claims of political rivals’ involvement in the vandalism of Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir’s service centre in Johor Baru.

Sources asserted to Malay Mail that the incident could have been due to political rivalry and anger over the decision to replace PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as the guest of honour for the PKR Youth national congress next week.

“It's shocking in and of itself and no elective representative should be threatened in this way.

“There's lots of speculation as to who may be behind it but I hope the police will be able to identify the culprits,” Fahmi told Malay Mail.

Fahmi, who is the MP for Lembah Pantai, said the claims were still speculation and that police should be allowed to fully investigate the incident.

He conceded that the party’s open factionalism invited such suspicions but said observers should not jump to conclusions.

“I would caution against definitely putting a link to it because it's dangerous to see a cause and effect link here,” he added.

Fahmi said the matter may be discussed at the next PKR political bureau meeting.

The infighting in PKR appeared to erupt again this morning when Azmin led a group of 20 central committee members to openly rebuke party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over the sacking of a party leader.