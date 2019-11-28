Sarawak party leader: Bringing in Chin Peng’s ashes is treachery

Idris said he felt sorry for the families of the late Sarawak hero Datuk Kanang anak Langkau and all the warriors drawn from the Sarawak Rangers, army, police and border scouts who were killed or who lived on to witness the atrocities committed by the communists. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 28 — Former police officer Datuk Idris Buang said those who brought the ashes of former communist leader Chin Peng into Malaysia committed an act of treachery and utter betrayal.

He said the communist had left many sorrowful descendants of the fallen heroes who were tortured and killed during the Malayan Emergency.

"The day Chin Peng’s ashes were brought into Malaysia would serve as the bleakest day to those who have cared and are still caring for the security and wellbeing of our nation and its people.

"I used to be a border scout and a police officer before, and I surely know how the security forces and their families feel right now,'' Idris, who is also PBB information chief and Muara Tuang state assemblyman, said.

He said he felt sorry for the families of the late Sarawak hero Datuk Kanang anak Langkau and all the warriors drawn from the Sarawak Rangers, army, police and border scouts who were killed or who lived on to witness the atrocities committed by the communists.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government did not allow the ashes of former Communist Party of Malaysia (CPM) leader Chin Ping, who was born Ong Boon Hua, to be brought back to the country.

Muhyiddin, who is also the home minister, said those transporting human ashes into the country must declare these to the Customs Department.

He said he did not know if the guidelines were followed or whether the ashes had been smuggled into the country without the knowledge of the authorities.

“What is certain is that we never knew at all (Chin Peng’s ashes were brought home to Malaysia). We only came to know about it after the family or friend had made a statement,” he was quoted by Bernama.

The federal police said they investigating based on reports lodged about the incident.

The media reported that the ashes of Chin Peng were brought into the country on September 16 and scattered into the sea near Lumut, Perak and in the jungles in Titiwangsa Range without any memorial or markers.

Chin Peng who was born in Sitiawan, Perak died in a hospital in Bangkok in 2013 at the age of 89.

The previous Barisan Nasional federal government had barred his body or even his ashes from being brought into Malaysia for burial.