Liew: Enhanced IPCMC bill expected to be tabled next week

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019 which has been improved upon, is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next week.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said he had given out the IPCMC Bill 2019 Special Select Committee Report to all Members of Parliament, this morning.

“After this, I will present the proposals to the Cabinet ministers and if they agree with the proposals from this special select committee, we can table the Bill next week.

“This report has made 36 proposals to enhance the Bill from the 24 proposals discussed previously. All these proposals will be duly considered by the government and those suitable will be taken up before being tabled and debated on in the Dewan Rakyat,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, today.

However, he added, the content and proposals in the report could not be revealed to the public as it had been embargoed until its tabling in Parliament, expected to be next week.

Meanwhile, Liew commended the proposals made by the special select committee based on the engagement sessions with the public over a period of six weeks.

It was reported on October 7 that the Bill would be referred to the special select committee for further study and discussion before being tabled again in the Dewan Rakyat.

It was tabled the first time last July 18 with the IPCMC aimed at replacing the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) in enhancing the integrity and capability of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The IPCMC will act as an independent body to study the complaints and investigate alleged misconduct by members of the police force. — Bernama