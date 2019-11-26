Terengganu Health Dept: Five human malaria cases detected in Kuala Nerus

Terengganu health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the Kuala Nerus district health office had also carried out blood screening to detect the possibility of malaria infection among nearby residents. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 26 ― A resident of Kampung Tepoh, Batu Rakit in Kuala Nerus near here has been diagnosed with human malaria infection on October 23.

Terengganu health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said this type of imported malaria case was last detected in Hulu Chukai in Kemaman district in 2012.

She said further investigation conducted by the Kuala Nerus district health office had identified four foreign nationals with similar malaria infection.

“All of these foreign nationals had previously worked in their hometown in Lombok, Indonesia, and came to Malaysia between February and July 2019.

“We are still investigating to determine the true cause of the infection,” she said in a statement today.

She said all those infected had been given proper treatment thus far.

Dr Nor Azimi said the Kuala Nerus district health office had also carried out blood screening to detect the possibility of malaria infection among nearby residents.

“Currently the situation in Kuala Nerus is under control and no new cases has been detected within five weeks from the date of the first case reported.

“As a precaution and control measure, the district health office had carried out the indoor spraying and distributing mosquito nets,” she said.

“It is important to seek prompt treatment at a health facility in case of fever,” she said. ― Bernama