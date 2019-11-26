Kelantan DAP eyes three state seats for GE15

Kelantan DAP chief Chua Chin Hui said Kelantan DAP plans to contest three ‘potentially winnable’ state constituency seats in the next general election. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KOTA BARU, Nov 26 — Kelantan DAP plans to contest three ‘potentially winnable’ state constituency seats in the next general election.

Its chairman Chua Chin Hui said the seats were Kota Lama in the Kota Bharu parliamentary constituency and Galas and Guchil, both of which are under the Gua Musang parliamentary constituency.

“We will appoint three party members as coordinators for each of the state constituencies to serve the people there, and to win the hearts of the electorate.

“It is time DAP field capable candidates in Kelantan as there is increased support from the Malay and Siamese communities since the last general election,” he told Bernama here today.

He said there were 38 DAP branches in Kelantan at present compared to only seven before the 14th General Election.

They include eight branches in Orang Asli communities with over 2,000 members compared to just one before.

“The same goes with Malay-based branches, we have seven of them now compared to only one before in Kota Bharu. Malay membership has also increased to more than 1,000 members currently.

In total, Kelantan DAP now has a membership of more than 6,000, he said, adding that he was confident that the numbers will increase by next year. — Bernama