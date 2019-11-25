Woman’s body found in Taman Keramat mosque

Police said the body of an elderly woman was found in a mosque in Taman Keramat in Hulu Klang early today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The body of an elderly woman was found in a mosque in Taman Keramat in Hulu Klang early today.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said the woman, in her 60s, was fully clothed and lying on the floor. She had no identification papers on her.

Preliminary investigations found that a Perodua Alza car had entered the mosque compound at 4.24am and left three minutes later, he said.

“That car is suspected to have been used to drop off the victim’s body at the mosque,” he said in a statement here today.

Noor Azmi said there were no physical injury marks on the woman, who is believed to be a foreigner.

The body was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem, and police have asked those who have information on the incident to contact the Hulu Kelang police station at 03-42573322. — Bernama