Guan Eng says federal government is not treating Penang like a step child

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 25 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today refuted allegations that Penang continues to be treated like a ‘step child’ by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government in aspect of development allocations in the annual budgets.

Lim, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the claims were not based on facts and were unfounded.

“If we refer to the facts and figures and not false and slanderous statements, the development allocations for Penang had actually increased in the budgets under PH compared to BN (Barisan Nasional),” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Penang development allocation was only RM547 million and RM608 million in the BN government Budget in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and had been increased to RM857 million and RM980 million in the PH government Budget in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

He said the PH government faced a big challenge to ensure the distribution of allocations to all the states based on the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 not to continue the discrimination practiced by the previous government.

“As such, the federal government tries to correct the discrimination which took place prior to this to the ‘opposition states’ such as Penang, subject to the financial and fiscal position of the country,” said Lim, who is also Bagan Member of Parliament.

Prior to this, opposition leaders claimed that Penang continued to be treated as a ‘step child’ by the federal government, although PH had successfully seized Putrajaya. — Bernama