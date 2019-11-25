Closing Lynas not in manifesto? Redzuan ‘rubbing salt into wound’, Bentong MP says

Bentong MP Wong Tack has slammed Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof for saying that PH manifesto does not include closing down Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s plant. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Bentong MP Wong Tack has slammed Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof for saying that Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto does not include closing down Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s plant.

Wong said Redzuan’s dismissal of calls to close the rare earth processing plant in Gebeng, Pahang reflects “moral bankruptcy and complete disrespect for the rule of law”.

“For almost a decade, many current PH elected representatives have gone to the streets with the people to stop Lynas,” Wong said in a statement.

“The commitment to stop Lynas has not only been made in public speeches and media statements, but also via the signing of Stop Lynas petitions conducted by the ‘rakyat’.

“The failure to fulfil our commitment to close down Lynas has already created serious trust deficit towards the PH government. But spinning the issue by saying it is not a promise in the PH manifesto is rubbing salt into sore wound,” he added.

The DAP insisted that Pledge 39 of PH’s 14th general election manifesto clearly promised to implementing strict rules to ensure Malaysia does not become a dumping ground for toxic waste from foreign firms.

“The previous government has committed many wrongdoings with regards to Lynas. We were given the mandate to right the wrongs. Let’s not betray the people,” Wong said.

Yesterday, Redzuan was reported telling PH MPs to “respect” the government’s decision to continue with the project, as closing down the plant was not part of the pact’s election manifesto.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad Malaysia must tread carefully in deciding whether or not to allow Australian miner Lynas Corp to continue its rare earths refinery in Pahang as the wrong decision could have a devastating effect on investments into the country.

This came after Lynas Malaysia’s operating licence was renewed for six months subject to several conditions from the Atomic Energy Licensing Board in August.

The rare earth mining company has been slapped with four conditions as a prerequisite for its business here, including an order to build a “cracking and leaching” facility overseas, to transfer said process from its current base in Gebeng, Kuantan, out of Malaysia.

Last week, the Pahang state government confirmed that Lynas Malaysia had applied for a site to construct a permanent depository facility in the state.