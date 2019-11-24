PKR waiting to see if Tanjung Manis allowed to send delegates for congress next month, says party sec-gen

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during the press conference at PKR headquarters in Damansara on November 24, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Nov 24 — PKR is waiting to see if the injunction against its division in Tanjung Manis, Sarawak, can be set aside so it can send delegates for the Youth and Women wings’ national congress in Melaka next month, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said at present 2,615 delegates from 221 divisions are qualified to attend the congress on December 5 and 6.

Saifuddin said the Women’s Congress will be officiated on December 5 by deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, while the Youth’s Congress will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail the following day.

“Concerning the court injunction by the PKR Tanjung Manis member preventing it from holding its election, we have forwarded our affidavit to remove the order,” Saifuddin said at a press conference following the party’s central leadership council monthly meeting.

He said the basis for requesting the order to be set aside can be found in Section 18C of the Societies Act 1966, which states that the decision of a political party or any person authorised by it or by its constitution or rules or regulations on any matter relating to the affairs of the party shall be final and conclusive.

“Section 44(1) of PKR’s Constitution also states that members cannot bring any issues related to the party to court. Should the decision favour us, then Tanjung Manis’ meeting (to conduct elections) can take place, following which the target of having all 222 divisions attending next month’s congress will happen,” Saifuddin said, adding the case hearing will be on Thursday (November 28).

Late last month, Tanjung Manis member Francis Bujang Jelani filed the injunction against PKR assistant secretary-general Datuk Nor Irwan Ahmat Nor in his capacity as the party’s division elections chief invigilator, after 12 candidates including himself who were competing for the division chief post were disqualified.

Nor Irwan’s rationale for the disqualification three days before the election was to take place on October 28 was on grounds that candidates are required to have the highest integrity. When the injunction was served on November 2, Tanjung Manis’ election scheduled for the following day was postponed indefinitely.