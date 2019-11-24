Cross the line and you’ll face disciplinary board, PKR Youth chief tells dissenters

PKR Youth Chief Akmal Nasir speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya November 24, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Nov 24 — PKR Youth members will be hauled before the disciplinary board if they continue to insist on party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali officiating their convention next month, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir warned today.

The PKR Youth chief said there was no “tradition” that tied the officiator to any particular party office bearer as argued by his deputy Muhammad Hilman Idham.

“For me, if you have crossed the line, then get ready to face the disciplinary board,” he told a news conference here.

However, Akmal played down the open spats within his wing.

“For Keadilan, we are a reformist party, a democratic party. Only if there are statements that are irrational, then it is up to the board of discipline to deliberate and decide on the matter,” he said.

He added the wing’s convention on December 6 in Melaka will be launched by PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also deputy prime minister, adding that the decision is final.

“Before this, the issue of tradition never arose,” Akmal said, before adding that it was mere “commonality” that the PKR deputy president launched the wing’s past assemblies.

He also said it was not the first time the wing had departed from convention and had another office-bearer officiate.

Akmal insisted the issue has been settled, with 155 out of 180 PKR Youth divisions agreeing to who will officiate their upcoming convention.

Hilman previously claimed 132 out of 196 PKR Youth division leaders were adamant on Azmin instead of Dr Wan Azizah.

Akmal, who is also Johor Baru MP, said wing members should set aside their disagreement on protocol and focus on national issues affecting youths, namely unemployment, living costs and student loan debts.

“I don’t think there should be any effort by certain quarters to derail the convention’s true objectives,” he said.

He added that those still discontented with the decision should air their complaints through official party channels and this can be raised during the upcoming convention.