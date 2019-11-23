In pow-wow after Tanjung Piai drubbing, Pakatan pledges to fix mistakes on all levels

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media at the press conference after chairing Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at Perdana Leadership Foundation November 23, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — The Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council has taken note of the coalition’s weaknesses after the disastrous Tanjung Piai by-election defeat and will take corrective measures to address them, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking a press conference after chairing the meeting today, the prime minister said that the council had held a long meeting but there was no finger pointing and the members acknowledged their mistakes while promising to take steps to rectify the situation.

However, he said he was unable to elaborate on the steps to be taken.

“There are actions that will be taken by Cabinet ministers. There are also actions to be taken by each component parties to correct our mistakes.

“We have identified the areas and the people involved so each one can take action on what has been brought to their attention in this report,” said Dr Mahathir.

He also took note that the results of their trouncing at the hands of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng is a warning to the coalition from the public — especially on bread and butter issues such as cost of living.

Another problem facing PH is the Malay perception that DAP rules the coalition while the Chinese perceive that Dr Mahathir is the one who has emasculated DAP.

“So we see a balance. Both sides are not satisfied. We cannot satisfy everyone but the situation now is that people are not satisfied and we are being compared to both sides and both sides are not happy,” he observed.

Touching on the Cabinet reshuffle, Dr Mahathir said he will look at the people’s unhappiness and complaints. It will be part of his consideration when he wants to take corrective measures.