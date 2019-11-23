Anwar tells PKR members not to worry, says party still ‘solid’

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was confident that at least 90 per cent of the leadership and grassroots nationwide were loyal to the party’s central leadership.. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MIRI, Nov 23 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is still ‘solid’, no internal disunity as propagandised by certain quarters, said its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking before over 1,000 party delegates at the Sarawak PKR Convention here today, Anwar, who is also the MP for Port Dickson, said he was confident that at least 90 per cent of the leadership and grassroots nationwide were loyal to the party’s central leadership.

He said it was impossible for any party to get 100 per cent support from its followers.

‘‘So, don’t worry. We went to all states, in Kedah all divisions attended except for one, Pahang also had one division head did not attend, its deputy division head and lower rank leaders attended. In Sarawak the same, all divisions turned up.

‘‘All attended in Terengganu, one each did not turn up in Kelantan, Negri Sembilan and in Melaka all attended. So, what is the problem? Why should we say there is a problem? (You say) can get 100 per cent, who can get 100 per cent, Putin (Russian President), Trump (United States President)? No one in the world can get 100 per cent (support),’’ he said.

Anwar countering media reports that there was much internal strife in the party and factionalism.

Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian was not seen at the convention.

Anwar also reminded PKR members not to forget the party’s original struggle for the people and not be out for self interest.

‘‘Don’t let a little boost in position result in arrogance, it’s a long way to go. Don’t think I am so fearful, ‘Oh there are changes’. I am no longer young, I am in politics not to reap riches.

‘‘If I wanted riches, I was prior to this Minister of Finance for eight years, everybody collected Sarawak timber, I did not take a single sen, everyone took state land, I did not take even an inch.

‘‘As such, I dare to say ‘God willing, if I become a leader, become prime minister, I want to prove that not all politicians are corrupt and arrogant,’’ he said. — Bernama