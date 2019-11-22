Maszlee: Nepal plans to introduce Bahasa Melayu as elective subject in schools

Nepalese Education, Science and Technology Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel reportedly also welcomed Maszlee’s proposal to set up a Malaysian language institution in the South Asian nation to teach BM to Nepalese. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Nepal plans to introduce Bahasa Melayu (BM) as an elective subject in its schools to equip students with communication skills in the professional setting in Malaysia.

The matter, however, needs further discussion with Nepalese Cabinet and relevant authorities, said Nepalese Education, Science and Technology Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel when he held a bilateral meeting with Malaysia’s Education Minister Maszlee Malik recently.

Giriraj also welcomed Maszlee’s proposal to set up a Malaysian language institution in the South Asian nation to teach BM to Nepalese.

Speaking to Bernama when met on the sidelines of the World Innovative Summit For Education 2019, held between November 19 to 21 in Doha, Qatar, Maszlee said:

“There are approximately 357,000 Nepali currently working in Malaysia, primarily in the security, manufacturing and hospitality sectors.

“Teaching BM and setting up institutions would be useful when Nepalese seek employment in Malaysia as they would be able to communicate fluently and boost their career.”

Maszlee said both leaders also discussed on enhancing and improving Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) studies in Nepal.

“Nepalese minister was impressed with our German Dual Training System for TVET and for them, it would be useful.

“This is because Nepal wants to produce skilful Nepalese workers to work abroad with better pay and a TVET certification,” he said.

Maszlee said Nepal was also looking for opportunities to send their students to pursue post-graduate studies in Malaysia, and to collaborate with Malaysian universities.

Giriraj also extended an invitation to Maszlee to visit Nepal in conjunction with the Visit Nepal 2020, and to attend the Artificial Intelligence Conference in Kathmandu next year. — Bernama