Now, Yong insist no ‘black hand’ from Perak DAP leadership in his rape case

DAP assemblyman Paul Yong was charged with raping his former Indonesian maid on July 7. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 21 — DAP assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong today denied there was conspiracy within Perak DAP leadership linked to his rape case.

Yong said that the Perak DAP committee led by Nga Kor Ming has consistently supported him.

“This media statement is made to clear any false impression and perception that is being created by certain quarters.

“The full solidarity expressed by the state committee led by Nga is truly and deeply appreciated. I sincerely believe there is no ‘Black Hand’ within the Perak DAP leadership with regard to my case,” he said in a statement.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank the Perak DAP state committee for their trust and confidence in me that I am innocent in the criminal charge against me.

“As such I urge all parties to stand together to fight against the real culprit who has a hand in my case,” he said.

On Sunday, Malay Mail reported of an audio clip suggesting simmering discontent within Perak DAP being shared on the WhatsApp messaging platform.

In the 18-second audio clip, a speaker who sounded like Nga was heard condemning a fellow party man’s resumption of official duties.

“Wearing DAP clothes, getting DAP’s salary, but consider himself as a great person. Now announced that he had returned to work without DAP’s permission.

“I don’t want to say who he is, but I’m sure everyone understands who exactly I meant,” the voice in the clip said in Mandarin.

No names were mentioned in the clip but the message also included a poster featuring a silhouette and the words “Black Hand”, a Malay translation of the audio, a group photo of Nga with four other people, and an article in the vernacular Chinese language from Sin Chew Daily with the headline “Paul Yong resumes duties”.

Tronoh assemblyman Yong was charged with raping his former Indonesian maid on July 7.

He had taken a leave of absence, presumably pending his trial, but resumed his post chairman of the state housing, local government, public transport, non-Muslim affairs and new village committee last Friday.

Yong said the decision was made after a discussion with Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Yong’s case previously led to open dissent from sections of Perak DAP towards Nga.