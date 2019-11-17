Audio purportedly of Perak DAP leader’s internal criticism circulating after exco returns to work

Along with the audio clip are pictures of a ‘Black Hand’ poster, a group photo of Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming and a Sin Chew Daily newspaper page dated November 16, 2019.

IPOH, Nov 17 — An audio clip suggesting simmering discontent within Perak DAP is being shared on popular social media tool WhatsApp in what appears to be the latest leak after controversy erupted over the state mentri besar’s remarks about the party in a video during the recent Tanjung Piai by-election campaign.

In the 18-second audio clip, a voice resembling Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming can be heard condemning a fellow party man’s resumption of official duties.

“Wearing DAP clothes, getting DAP’s salary, but consider himself as a great person. Now announced that he had returned to work without DAP’s permission.

“I don’t want to say who he is, but I’m sure everyone understands who exactly I meant,” the voice in the clip said in Mandarin.

No names were mentioned in the clip but the WhatApp post being shared also included a poster featuring a silhouette and the words “Black Hand” as well as the Malay translation of the audio, a group photo of Nga with four other people and an article in the vernacular Chinese language from yesterday’s Sin Chew Daily’s morning edition with the headline “Paul Yong resumes duties”.

The audio is said to be recorded from a speech during the appointment of Perak DAP council members held at the Tower Regency Hotel recently.

Nga said he has no comment on the audio clip when Malay Mail messaged him for clarification today.

Tronoh assemblyman Yong, who is charged with raping his former Indonesian maid earlier on July 7, returned to active duty as chairman of the state housing, local government, public transport, non-Muslim affairs and new village committee last Friday.

He previously said he would take a leave of absence from work for the duration of the trial.

Yong said the decision was made after a discussion with Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“The mentri besar supports me to return to duty as usual,” Yong said in a statement.