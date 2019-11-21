Malaysian militant linked to US 9/11 attacks freed but restricted to Ampang

Bukit Aman counter-terrorism chief Datuk Ayob Khan Pitchay (pic) said Yazid was under a nightly curfew between 8pm and 6am but could receive visitors in that period. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malaysian authorities released known terrorist Yazid Sufaat yesterday after his detention without trial under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota) expired, according to the police.

The Straits Times (ST) reported Bukit Aman counter-terrorism chief Datuk Ayob Khan Pitchay as confirming that the Malaysian militant linked to the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States was released as the Prevention of Terrorism Board decided this earlier in November.

“He will be under police surveillance for two years and will need to wear an electronic monitoring device (EMD).

“If he wishes to travel outside of Ampang, Yazid would need to alert the Ampang police chief,” Ayob was quoted as saying.

He also said Yazid was under a nightly curfew between 8pm and 6am but could receive visitors in that period.

Yazid is not allowed, however, to possess a phone or access the internet.

The monitoring will be reviewed after two years, Ayob explained.

The ST said a source from Malaysia’s intelligence agencies described the former militant as “repented”.

The Pota is among security laws the Barisan Nasional government enacted after it repealed the Internal Security Act (ISA) that allowed indefinite detention without trial.

The law allows preventive detention for up to two years at a time, which cannot be challenged in court.

Yazid is Malaysia’s direct link to al Qaeda’s 2001 attack on the US. He is said to have hosted leaders of the terrorist group at his home while they planned the attack.