Alleging underperformance, PAS moots Guan Eng as first to go in Cabinet reshuffle

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — DAP’s Lim Guan Eng should be terminated as finance minister in the event of a Cabinet reshuffle, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man suggested today.

The PAS deputy president claimed Lim to be inept in executing his ministerial tasks, holding up Budget 2020 as an example.

“For example, Penang received a RM10 billion allocation for development but the halal hub only received RM10 million. How many billion is the halal hub market worth?” he told reporters in Parliament.

The Islamist party leader insisted that developing halal centres nationwide should be given financial priority compared to funding the growth of an entire state.

The Kubang Kerian MP also accused Lim of failing to balance fund allocations at a regional level.

“What projects did the East Coast received? Nothing that can jump start the economy. I’m not just talking about Kelantan. Look at Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Yes, Sabah and Sarawak received a large allocation for their schools and roadworks but what about big projects to generate the economy?” he asked.

Tuan Ibrahim claimed Lim to be consistent only when blaming the current money problems faced by the ruling Pakatan Harapan on the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

He pointed out that it has been nearly two years since a change in the federal administration and said Lim should stop blaming others and instead focus on moving forward.

He pointed to an online survey indicating that thousands were in favour of Lim’s removal as finance minister.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will consider a Cabinet reshuffle, after several critics suggested that under-performing ministers led to Pakatan Harapan’s loss in Tanjung Piai.

However, he assured the public that there will be no radical changes before Malaysia hosts the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit scheduled in November next year, as such a drastic change will be problematic.