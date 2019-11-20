Pahang prohibits water recreational, hiking activities during monsoon season

KUANTAN, Nov 20 — The Pahang government has from today prohibited water recreational and hiking activities in the state throughout the northeast monsoon season for safety reasons.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the prohibition would be until Jan 20 next year or at a later date.

Among the activities prohibited are hiking, camping, swimming and fishing in waterfalls, lakes as well beaches.

“The rainy season can cause a sudden surge of water at waterfalls, an increase in water levels at lakes as well as the high tide and big wave phenomenon,” he said in a statement here today.

Sallehuddin said local authorities and relevant state government agencies would also increase monitoring particularly during the school holiday season, as well as put warning signs at high-risk areas. — Bernama