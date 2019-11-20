Claiming Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal a poor leader, pro-PKR group demands Perak MB’s resignation

Pertubuhan Rangkaian Organisasi (PRO) 98 Reformis Perak calls for Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s resignation in Ipoh November 20, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 20 — Pertubuhan Rangkaian Organisasi (PRO) 98 Reformis Perak today accused Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu of cronyism and incompetence that has allegedly jeopardised the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration in the state.

Clad in black T-shirts, a delegation from the non-government organisation seen as supportive of PKR held a demonstration in front of the State Secretariat Building earlier demanding the Bersatu lawmaker resign as mentri besar to restore public confidence in the coalition.

“For a greater and more meaningful reform agenda and to strengthen the state Pakatan Harapan government, we ask that the mentri besar step down to restore confidence among supporters and the people of Perak,” PRO 98 Reformis Perak secretary Sazali Samsudin told reporters at the entrance of State Secretariat Building here.

Pertubuhan Rangkaian Organisasi (PRO) 98 Reformis Perak chairman Ahmad Shaarani Abdul Khalid hands over a memorandum to the mentri besar’s special assistant Mohd Jaffrey Mohd Zainol in Ipoh November 20, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The group also handed over a memorandum on the matter to Ahmad Faizal’s special assistant Mohd Jaffrey Mohd Zainol and said copies will also be sent to the Perak Sultan’s Office and all the 59 assemblymen in the state.

Sazali attributed several recent incidents as examples of Ahmad Faizal’s poor leadership.

Among them were allowing rape accused Paul Yong, a state executive councillor, to return to work pending the outcome of his trial; claims that another exco member Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri leaked the confidential minutes of state exco meetings; and the leaked video of the mentri besar’s complaint of fighting a “lone battle against DAP” during the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Pertubuhan Rangkaian Organisasi (PRO) 98 Reformis Perak secretary Sazali Samsudin speaks during a demonstration in Ipoh November 20, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“Also, on the laundering of Malaysian Road Records Information System budget, which the state fails to respond transparently until today, and also the practice of favouritism and cronyism in the state administration. Thus, the call for the mentri besar to resign,” Sazali said.

He also accused Ahmad Faizal of giving priority to those who are close to him when filling vacancies in government-linked companies, agencies and local governments.

“Ahmad Faizal was also not seen in many programmes attended by Perak Sultan. especially those programmes which involve religious matter.

“Apart from that, we also got to know that Perak PH has not conducted any meeting for the last six months. No commitment shown by Ahmad Faizal,” he said.