Perak exco on trial for rape can work as not yet proven guilty, says MB’s office

DAP lawmaker Paul Yong arrives at the Sessions Court in Ipoh October 22, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 19 — Suspended Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong was allowed to resume his duty on the legal principle that he is innocent until proven guilty of his rape charge, the office of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faisal Azumu clarified today.

The Perak Mentri Besar’s Office took note that Yong applied on November 13 to transfer his rape trial from the Session Court to the High Court, adding that the Tronoh assemblyman should be allowed to work pending the judge’s decision.

“Yong has expressed intention to resume his duties as a member of the state executive council as he claims that he is innocent until proven guilty.

“Pending the decision of the High Court on the said application, Yong owes a duty to his constituency to attend the ongoing State Assembly as well as to answer questions in his role as Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslims Affairs and New Villages Exco,” it said in a statement.

The mentri besar’s office added that the DAP man will resume his state official duties.

Yong was charged on August 23 with raping his former Indonesian maid on July 7, between 8.15pm to 9.15pm. He pled not guilty and took a leave of absence from work from two days later.

The High Court will decide on Yong’s transfer application on November 26.

Yong returned to work as state executive councillor last Friday after a discussion with Ahmad Faisal, which was met with internal criticism, purportedly from his own party colleague in a leaked audio clip.