Pahang govt confirms Lynas has applied to build permanent depository facility site

A worker picks up a handful of rare earth concentrate that has been left to dry in the sun before it is packed and shipped to Malaysia for further processing, at Mount Weld, northeast of Perth, August 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Nov 19 — The Pahang state government today confirmed that the rare earth processing company, Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas), had applied for a site to construct a permanent depository facility (PDF) in the state.

Pahang Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Abd Rahim Muda said the application was submitted recently and so far, it was still at the review stage by the state government.

“The application will be referred to the relevant agencies especially the Atomic Energy Licensing Board under the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climatic Change.

“This is to ensure the suitability of the location to be made as a PDF and such a process will certainly take some time,” he said at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly Sitting, here today.

Abd Rahim said this when replying a question from Lee Chean Chung (PH-Semambu) on the latest development on the application for a site for PDF for Water Leach Purification (WLP) produced by Lynas.

However, he did not specifically disclose the area that had been applied for.

Responding to a supplementary question from Lee Chin Chen (PH-Bilut), Abd Rahim confirmed that so far, the state government had yet to make a final decision on the application.

“We will first listen to the views of the relevant agencies at the Federal Government level. We also follow the decision made by the ministry based on expert opinion,” he said.

Abd Rahim said that in issues such as the Lynas case, expert opinion in the field concerned must be listened to. — Bernama