Malaysia Airlines’ rationaliation plan won’t affect rural air services to Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Transport Ministry today gave an assurance that any rationalisation plan undertaken by Malaysia Airlines Berhad so far, and in the future, will not affect existing rural air services provided by MASWings in Sabah and Sarawak.

Deputy minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the government will continue with the services for the benefit of residents in both states, through the provision of a sufficient subsidy.

He further said that on Jan 3, the government signed a new agreement with MASWings for the continuation of services in Sabah and Sarawak for a six-year period, from 2019 to 2024, in line with a Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) review.

Kamarudin said this in Parliament today, in response to a question from Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petra Jaya) on whether the ministry had considered the interests of Sabah and Sarawak residents amidst efforts to implement the rationalisation plan. — Bernama