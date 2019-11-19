Get certified by Jan 2020 or risk losing licence, minister tells oil palm farmers

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok addresses the MPOB International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Oil palm farmers without the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification will be penalised from January 1 next year, Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok warned today.

She said the government is serious about sustainability and will revoke the licences or take action against non-MPSO oil palm producers with plantations sized at 100 acres and above.

“In fact, to show our seriousness in ensuring that our industry players are certified, while taking into account the difficulties facing smallholders, MPOB has announced that legal action will be taken or licence will be cancelled for oil palm growers with plantation acreage of 100 acres and above and oil palm mills that are not MSPO-certified commencing January 1, 2020.

“In fact, the palm oil industry is governed by more than 60 national laws and regulations including the stringent licensing requirements by MPOB throughout the supply chain,” Kok said at the international palm oil congress and exhibition organised by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board here.

She added that any violation in meeting the terms of the MSPO would result in the operation licences being revoked.

