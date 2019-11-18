Perak to develop retirement corridor to cater for ageing population, state assembly told

State Social Wellbeing, Women Development, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing said the project would be developed on 315.6 hectares (780 acres) in Ulu Slim, Slim River in the near future. — AFP pic

IPOH, Nov 18 — The Perak government will develop a retirement corridor that focuses on the well-being of the retirees in view of the growing number of senior citizens in the state besides ensuring the safety and health of its residents.

State Social Wellbeing, Women Development, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing said the project would be developed on 315.6 hectares (780 acres) in Ulu Slim, Slim River in the near future.

“The project will be developed by the Maju Perak Holdings Bhd and is expected to involve local and foreign investment,” she said at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Wong (PH-Pantai Remis) said this in her response to a supplementary question from Jenny Choy Tsi Jen (PH-Canning) who wanted to know more about the project.

She said for a start, the state government would provide 114.9 hectares (284 acres) of land in the first phase to develop the project that would target outpatients and senior citizens who were keen to reside in Perak.

She said the total investment in the first phase was expected about RM2 billion but the project implementation method was still under planning and would be refined in the near future with the cooperation of the relevant parties.

The statistics showed that the number of senior citizens aged 60 and above in Perak has increased to 372,600 last year compared to 337,300 in 2015, she said. — Bernama