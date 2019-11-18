Pahang civil servants get RM750 in special aid, says chief minister

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the payments totaling RM6 million will be made out to all 8,000 state civil servants, regardless of grade. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 18 — Pahang civil servants will get RM750 in December this year as a special bonus payment from the state government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the payments totaling RM6 million will be made out to all 8,000 state civil servants, regardless of grade.

“This is an increase from the RM500 paid last year. We are giving it to all as our achievement today is the result of all our efforts,” he said when tabling Budget 2020 at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Wan Rosdy also said the first Thursday of each month will be Hari Tenun Pahang Diraja (Royal Pahang Woven Fabric Day) , as part of the effort to promote the textile which is the identity of the state.

He also announced that a RM23.59 million allocation will be provided for Yayasan Pahang (Pahang Foundation) for scholarships to be awarded to 49,720 primary and secondary school students, as well as a ‘one-off’ Student Aid Grant given to 11,000 Pahang-born students in tertiary institutions.

“The state government has also allocated RM3 million in allowances to 350 hostel Quran teachers to teach primary and secondary school students living in hostels in Pahang.

“RM3 million has also been allocated for maintenance of all religious schools in Pahang and RM72.6 million to boost religious education, including paying the allowances of teachers in the state religious secondary schools,” he said.

For women, Wan Rosdy said RM140,000 will be allocated to the Women Development Unit which has been set up to develop an action plan for women.

Wan Rosdy said next year, the state government was targeting 1,000 Pahang 1Malaysia People’s Homes (PR1MA) to be completed and 2,000 offers of homes under the PR1MA and Makmur projects.

For the 2020 Sukan Malaysia (SUKMA), Wan Rosdy said the state government had allocated RM2 million for the athletes and RM120,000 for the Pahang Sports Council to buy three sailing boats, as well as RM200,000 for the maintenance and upgrading of sports facilities. — Bernama