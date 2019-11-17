Four inmates recaptured after escaping Sungai Ruan rehab centre, three more still at large

Raub police named those who are still on the run as Tan Tian Soon, Ng Swee An and Azreen Kusai. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Nov 17 — Four of the seven Sungai Ruan Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC) in Raub, 216km from here, were detained almost a day after escaping.

Raub district police chief, Supt Kama Azarul Mohamed said three of the inmates were believed to be hiding in the jungle about 5km from the CCRC before going to Kampung Tuk Machang, Sungai Ruan at 1am today.

“They were believed to have stolen a motorcycle belonging to a resident there, and were detained by a Raub district police headquarters’ patrol car unit who found them in Jalan Tras, Raub at 2.10am today.

“However, one of them managed to run away during the inspection but was nabbed by the roadside in Taman Raub Jaya 5, not long after,” he said in a media statement here today.

Kama Azural said those detained were between 39 and 44 years old and further investigation was conducted under Section 379A of the Penal Code, namely, stealing a vehicle which provides a maximum seven years jail and fined if found guilty.

He said another trainee, aged 50 years, was detained by CCRC officers who found him behind a house in Kampung Tok Machang, after they were tipped off by villagers.

“The operation to seek out three more inmates are being carried out. We believe they are still in Raub and hope anyone with information on them will quickly contact the police,” he said.

Those who were still not found were Tan Tian Soon, 44; Ng Swee An, 47; and Azreen Kusai, 36.

All the inmates were believed to have escaped around 1am yesterday, through the back gate of the CCRC after breaking the toilet window of their hostel. — Bernama