PAS: Tg Piai voters rejected ‘extreme politics’, slander by delivering blow to Pakatan

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng together with BN leaders are pictured after he was announced as winner of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, at Dewan Jubli Intan Pontian, November 16, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — PAS claimed today that Tanjung Piai voters chose Barisan Nasional (BN) as a way to show their rejection of “extreme politics” and “overt slander” culture.

In a statement, the Islamist party said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) loss is also the proof that the multicultural public is accepting of the so-called unification of the Muslim community by Umno and PAS.

“PH’s loss in this by-election is a signal of the people’s rejection towards its failure in defending public welfare and their undelivered promises.

“In addition to the signal that the people are rejecting the culture of extreme politics and overt slander,” PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

The party, which contested the seat and lost in the 14th general election but decided to back MCA’s candidate this time instead, also thanked its members for campaigning for BN’s sake.

“To Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, let us together defend the people’s welfare and strengthen the national unity agenda as best as we can in Parliament,” he said.

BN had recaptured the seat with a whopping majority of 15,086 votes, the Election Commission (EC) announced tonight.

According to returning officer Zulkifly Mohd Tahir, BN’s candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng from MCA received 25,466 votes over PH’s Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, who received 10,380 votes.