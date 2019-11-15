Sabah party sets up new movement for 18-year-olds

PBS president Datuk Maximus Ongkili said it was timely that the party welcomed new blood into the party. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Following the decision to lower the voting age in Malaysia from 21 to 18 years old, Parti Bersatu Sabah has decided to set up a movement called Pergerakan Belia dan Beliawanis Bersatu (PBBB) for teens now eligible to vote

Its president Datuk Maximus Ongkili said it was timely that the “oldest party in Sabah” welcomed new blood into the party and made its mark among the younger generation.

“Being the oldest local party in Sabah, PBS had long been dubbed as an old party, but an experienced party with proven track record of political contribution and governance. We want to welcome new blood into PBS.

“PBS is ‘home’ for everybody, because we are a multi-racial political party, and caters to the needs of the young and senior people,” he said.

The youth movement has signed up over 1,000 members as of today. It is separate from the existing PBS Youth wing.

Ongkili said that the party did not lack good leaders as it has qualified young leaders and experienced veterans who will be able to train the young and new members.

“There is a need to set up special committees at all divisions and create programmes and activities that would be of interest to these young voters. We must make our presence felt.

“If we make ourselves known now, I believe we will not have much problem to gain the 18-year-olds’ support in the coming general elections. Three years is not a long time, so we need to start acting now,” he said.

Last July, the Dewan Rakyat passed a Bill to amend the Federal Constitution and lower the voting age from 21 to 18 years.

The amendment was passed by all 211 lawmakers present at the time, making it the first Bill in Parliament to receive multi-partisan support since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government took power in May last year.

The amendment also included provisions for voters to be automatically registered on electoral rolls and for candidates to be eligible to stand for election from 18 years of age.

The changes meant that millions of new voters, up to 7.8 million, will be eligible to vote by the next general election.