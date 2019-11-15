PBS chief says Gabungan Bersatu Sabah coalition on hold for now

Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — The Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) coalition of state Opposition parties will be put on hold pending official approval from the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said this was because the RoS wrote a warning letter on this earlier this year.

“We KIV our involvement until such a time where it is officially registered. The RoS has deemed us an illegal association until we are officially approved.

“It’s hard to say when we will be official. The RoS has been holding it for three months,” he said when speaking to reporters after making his opening speech at the 34th PBS congress here today.

Ongkili said that they will abide by the law and cease activities while their registration was pending.

Late last year, PBS, Umno Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR Sabah) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) formed an alliance in expectations that a court ruling would declare the state government unlawful.

Since then, all but two of Umno Sabah’s elected representatives have moved to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and the loose alliance’s registration remains unapproved.

“We are left with just us in PBS, STAR and PBRS. PBS has also chosen to play low key on the formation and programmes of GBS, and will be moving on our own to focus on the next general elections.

“Nevertheless, we are open to working with other like-minded political parties, including our Opposition colleagues in Sabah and Sarawak, who share our passion, sentiments and objectives to fight for a better future. This is also to avoid confusion among our members when partners used and abuse our name for their own political interests,” said Ongkili.

In his speech, Ongkili also told members to be prepared for the next general election by strengthening the grassroots and also ready to welcome the new divisions for the 13 new state seats.