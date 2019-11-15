Johor MB cautions Tg Piai candidates, party members against provocative behaviour on polling day

An Election Commission officer prepares a ballot box ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election at Dewan Jubli Intan, Pontian November 15, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 15 — Candidates standing for election in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election and their supporters have been advised to avoid provocations which could lead to conflict on polling day tomorrow.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the supporters also have a joint responsibility to ensure that the polling process runs smoothly.

“Supporters, whether local or from elsewhere, must avoid provocations which can cause conflict between the parties.

“Malaysia is a democratic country, everyone has rights and responsibilities,” he said in a press conference held after visiting the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election media centre here today.

With today being the last day for campaigning, Dr Sahruddin said he hoped all the parties and candidates use the remaining time to work and meet the residents.

On the preparations made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) during the campaign period, Dr Sahruddin who is also the director of the Tanjung Piai by-election election machinery said he was happy with the party’s work plan.

At the same time, he advised all Tanjung Piai residents to vote early tomorrow and carry out their responsibilities in determining their new representative.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election sees a six-cornered fight between PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz from Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan) and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik who was also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, from heart complications on Sept 21. — Bernama