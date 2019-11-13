In video, men in BN T-shirts claim Perak MB wants Bersatu to leave Pakatan (VIDEO)

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in spotlight again after a video of men accusing him of talking about the possibility of Bersatu withdrawing from the Pakatan Harapan coalition surfaced on social media. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 13 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in spotlight again after a video of men accusing him of talking about the possibility of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) withdrawing from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition surfaced on social media.

The latest video with the duration of 1 minute and 9 seconds was uploaded by a Facebook user Ddiy Putra on November 9.

In the video, a man clad in a Barisan Nasional T-shirt and cap claims that Ahmad Faizal had discussed the idea of pulling Bersatu out of the PH coalition.

Another two men who appeared in the video also claimed that they have heard the same thing.

The man also asked Ahmad Faizal and Perak Bersatu Youth chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh to come and see them if they think the video is being edited or carries wrong facts.

Another man also said that they are not afraid of saying this in the video as he says “Berani kerana benar” (brave because right).

The men nor the place where the video was taken could not be identified, but a voice of a man speaking at ceramah can be heard in the background.

Ahmad Faizal’s press secretary Adie Surie Zulkefli said that the Mentri Besar would be responding to the matter later when attempted to get the former’s comment.

“Ahmad Faizal is currently attending the state meeting. He will respond to the issue by today or tomorrow,” he replied in the official Perak Mentri Besar Media WhatsApp group.

The video is the latest on Ahmad Faizal after his previous video from Nov 8 which showed him of lamenting that he was fighting a “lone battle” against the DAP in Perak.