IGPs won’t be spared from scrutiny under proposed IPCMC Bill, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister Hanipa Maidin speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The conduct of Inspector-Generals of Police (IGP) would also be subjected to scrutiny under the proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019, deputy de facto law minister Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said.

In a written reply today, he was responding to Bukit Gelugor MP, Ramkarpal Singh, who had asked the prime minister to state reasons for the exclusion of IGPs from investigations by the IPCMC, which he claimed was one of the provisions proposed in the IPCMC Bill.

The Bill was tabled for its first reading in July, and its second reading has been deferred via a motion moved by de facto law minister, Datuk Liew Vui Keong in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“For the information of all honourable YBs, all members of the police force are not exempt from the use or IPCMC investigations, including the IGP.

“All misconduct complaints received by the IPCMC against the IGP will be investigated under Section 24, just like any other complaint received against any member of the police force.

“Once the IPCMC has completed its investigation, and in the event the findings proof misconducts, then disciplinary action can be taken against the IGP, through the establishment of a Special Disciplinary Board, which will be established by the Chief Secretary to the government,” Hanipa said in his reply.

In October, the much anticipated IPCMC Bill became the first to be referred to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Bills Consideration, to be deliberated and scrutinised in-depth, before being tabled for its second reading and debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

Bernama reported that the decision was made by the Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, after the tabling of the Bill was met with great resistance and heated arguments from the Opposition, for close to six hours.

The IPCMC Bill is intended to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC), to boost police integrity and transparency.