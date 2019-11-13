Here’s where you can use TNG RFID on PLUS Expressway from Jan 1

The open payment system is made possible via TNG RFID and it will be available at all open system plazas on PLUS expressways on the first day of 2020. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — CIMB and PLUS have jointly announced that they are offering multiple cashless payment options for highway users starting next year.

The open payment system is made possible via Touch n' Go (TNG) RFID and it will be available at all open system plazas on PLUS expressways on the first day of 2020.

The RFID system will be implemented at the following open system toll plazas beginning 1st January 2020:

Kempas (NSE) Perling (Linkedua) Lima Kedai (Linkedua) Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua) Mambau (SPDH) Lukut (SPDH) Jambatan Pulau Pinang Lunas (BKE) Kubang Semang (BKE) Jitra (NSE)

For the remaining 83 closed system toll plazas on the PLUS expressway, RFID will be supported on 1st April 2020.

Existing TNG RFID users are able to drive through the RFID lanes as soon it is available and there’s no need to get a separate tag. Just ensure that you have sufficient eWallet balance or simply enable auto-reload for a hassle-free top-up experience with zero surcharge.

For those who still prefer to use the Touch 'n Go card and SmartTAG, PLUS has assured that they are still supported and there will be no disruption when RFID is rolled out next year. — SoyaCincau pic

In case you’re wondering, vehicles that travel on an open-toll system will pay for toll charges whenever they pass through a section on a highway. Meanwhile, on a closed-toll system, the charges will be calculated based on the entry and exit points, which is common when you’re travelling on the North-South-Expressway.

In addition to TNG eWallet, PLUS will allow users to pay for their toll charges via their preferred bank accounts, credit card or debit card. We are told that TNG is the only eWallet option for now.

Meanwhile, the PayDirect feature will be only supported on PLUS expressways by the middle of 2020.

Moving towards a gateless gantry toll

The adoption of RFID by Malaysia’s largest highway operator is a step towards a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) payment system, which will eliminate the need of having toll booths.

The open road tolling system will not only help reduce congestion but it will also maximise the potential of RFID.

Existing RFID scanners at the moment have to be calibrated with less power so that it won’t accidentally detect RFID tags of other vehicles passing through other lanes.

With a barrier-free tolling system, we are told that it only takes three RFID scanners to effectively scan all passing vehicles on a five-lane highway.

At the moment, there are over 700,000 TNG RFID tags installed on vehicles across Peninsular Malaysia. — SoyaCincau