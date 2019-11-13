Fuel tanker catches fire near Menora Tunnel, cause congestion

IPOH, Nov 13 — A tanker carrying fuel caught fire at Km265 North-South Expressway (PLUS) (north-bound) before the Menora Tunnel this morning causing traffic congestion.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a call about the incident at 11.16am today before dispatching machinery and firemen from Meru Raya fire station to the scene.

He said on arrival, they found that the tanker was 60 per cent burnt.

“Other than Meru Raya fire station, the fire-extinguishing operation was assisted by personnel and machinery from Kuala Kangsar and Ipoh fire station,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, a PLUS spokeswoman advised those heading to the north to use the alternative route by exiting at the Ipoh Selatan toll plaza as the traffic is currently congested quite heavily.

“For the northbound, PLUS has closed part of the road near the scene of the fire, while for the southbound the right lane was closed to facilitate the fire-extinguishing operation,” she told Bernama. — Bernama