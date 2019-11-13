Four killed in seven-vehicle crash near Tapah

IPOH, Nov 13 — Four people including a boy were killed, while ten others were injured in an accident involving seven vehicles at KM 317 of the North-South Expressway near Tapah, last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call about the accident at 10.50pm.

The accident involved two trailers lorries, a lorry, a Mitsubishi Pajero, a Perodua Axia, a Perodua Myvi and a Honda Accord.

“There were 14 victims altogether. The dead are a man, a woman and a boy in the Pajero, and another woman in the Perodua Myvi,” he said in a statement issued after the operation ended at 1.50 am today.

The identity of all the victims have yet to be ascertained. — Bernama