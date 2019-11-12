EC records 90 election offences in Tanjung Piai

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (left) and EC deputy chairman Associate Professor Dr Azmi Sharom (second left) during a press conference on the announcement of the Tanjung Piai by-election at the EC Headquarters, Putrajaya ,October 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Nov 12 — The Election Commission (EC) has so far recorded 90 election offences committed during the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election since the campaign period started on Nov 2.

EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said the cases were handled by the Election Campaign Enforcement Officers (PPKPR).

Among the offences were putting up banners in the wrong place and failing to display the printer’s name on the campaign materials, he said.

So far, he said the police had received 31 reports related to issues brought up during the by-election campaign, while three complaints were reported to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Two cases were referred to the MACC regarding the handing out of free sim cards and the RM1,000 cash aid to fishermen,” he told reporters after visiting the polling centre for early voting at the Perkep building, Pontian Police headquarters here today.

Two polling streams were opened by the EC, for the Kukup and Pekan Nanas state constituencies, for 280 police officers and rank-and-file personnel to cast their ballots.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was called following the death of incumbent MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Sept 21 due to heart complications. Polling is on Saturday.

The by-election is seeing a six-cornered fight between Karmaine Sardini (PH), Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and two independent candidates – Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar. — Bernama