Guan Eng: Govt ensures 2020 development expenditure to be used in the same year

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government will ensure that the development expenditure allocated in Budget 2020 will be used in the same year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Nov 10 — The government will ensure that the development expenditure allocated in Budget 2020 will be used in the same year, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said this year’s allocation for development expenditure has not been used and he will be holding a meeting to resolve the matter.

“ when we talk about the development expenditure for Budget 2019, the money has been drawn out in January this year, but some ministries only gave them to the agencies and departments in May or June.

“Only after May and June was it opened for tender...the money which was supposed to have been spent can now only be spent in 2020,” he said in his speech at the Selangor DAP Annual Convention here this year.

Also present was Selangor DAP chairman who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, Gobind Singh Deo.

Lim said he was confident economic development for the year 2020 will be better than this year.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Tanjung Piai by-election campaign at the press conference, Lim who is also DAP secretary-general said Pakatan Harapan’s component parties have to work together to retain the seat.

“We don’t deny that there is unhappiness but I think that there is a need to work together to win together.

“Remember that any loss for Pakatan Harapan is also a loss for each individual party, so it is important that we have to work towards our objective,” he said.

When asked on what action should be taken against Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu regarding his remarks in a video clip that has gone viral recently, Lim said the matter should be resolved internally in the spirit of ‘setiakawan’ and no double standards. — Bernama