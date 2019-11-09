Marine police seize liquor worth RM2m in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Nov 9 — Marine police foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor worth about RM2 million in a raid at Kota Putri Industrial Park in Masai, on Thursday.

Region Two acting commander Supt Noor Azman Jamal said the liquor, contained in 256 boxes, was seized from a truck driven by a 42-year-old local man, at 12.25pm.

The confiscated liquor, with unpaid duty, as well as the seized truck, have a total estimated value of RM2.26 million, Noor Azman said in a statement today.

The driver has been arrested while investigations under the Customs Act 1967 are underway.

He also urged members of the public with information on the smuggling of items such as cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers and drugs, to call 07-237 2221 or 07-237 2222. — Bernama