Allow Pakatan to complete full term, Maszlee tells Tanjung Piai voters

PONTIAN, Nov 9 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik said it is unfair for voters in Tanjung Piai to punish the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, as they have only been governing the country for less than two years.

He urged for patience as the ruling government, including his ministry, had initiated many positive plans to improve people’s wellbeing.

“If they are not satisfied with PH’s performance, then Barisan Nasional (BN) that helmed the country for more than 60 years also proved that they could not administer the country well,” said Maszlee.

He said this after attending a dialogue session with non-governmental organisations at a seafood restaurant in Kukup Laut here today.

Maszlee, who is also the Simpang Renggam MP, said voters should give the PH administration a chance to complete the full term of five years and said the coalition can do better than the 60 years under BN.

“To me, the voters in Tanjung Piai can think maturely and can judge ... the previous government is known for their corruption and kleptocracy.

“Our prime minister is committed despite being 94-years-old and he works hard to make Malaysia the Asian Tiger,” said Maszlee referring to the country’s planned path to being developed and economically strong.

He stressed that choosing a PH candidate would strengthen the government’s position to bring in more development.