Perak Speaker: 32 state assemblymen failed to declare their assets

Perak Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham speaks to reporters at a press conference in Ipoh November 8, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 8 ― Perak Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham today said that 32 out of 59 state assemblymen failed to submit their asset declaration, neither to him or to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Ngeh revealed that only 27 assemblymen had declared their assets so far.

“On July 23, the Perak legislative assembly had approved a motion which compels all assemblymen and their immediate family to declare their respective assets.

“All assemblymen should have declared their assets by October 23, however, only 27 assemblymen had declared their assets so far,” he told a press conference at the State Secretariat Building here.

However, Ngeh did not disclose the name of those assemblymen who had submitted and failed to submit.

The Perak state assembly is the first to follow a similar move by Parliament, where all members, as well as their families, are required to declare their assets.

The state assembly consists of 30 Pakatan Harapan assemblymen, 25 Umno assemblymen, three PAS assemblymen and one independent assemblyman, who pledged their support to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Ngeh urged those who have not submitted to do so as soon as possible as he will be only meeting the MACC officers next week to submit the asset declarations, which will be published in their portal.

“The state legislative assembly is the highest institution in the state and the decision taken by it should be respected by all the parties.

“The purpose of the asset declaration is to show to the people that the public fund is not abused or corruption involved in the day to day operation of the assemblymen,” he said.

“For those who refuse to declare their assets, the state assembly will take a decision on the next course of action in the coming state assembly sitting,” he added.

When asked would it be acceptable if the Opposition assemblymen submit their asset declaration direct to MACC instead of handing it to Ngeh as previously the state Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad questioned the reason for submitting it to the State Speaker, who is also a politician, Ngeh said that MACC yet to receive any asset declaration.

“We have already contacted the state MACC and also checked with its headquarters, they have not received any asset declaration from any Perak assemblymen so far,” he said.

Separately, Ngeh also announced that the state assembly sitting will start on November 15 and will continue from November 18 to 22.