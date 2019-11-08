Health Ministry pushing for 10,000 additional slots for medical officers, says minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya, November 8, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The Health Ministry are pushing for more than 10,000 additional slots to be created for medical officers to be appointed full time by the government to handle the high influx of medical graduates entering the industry.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad however, said the final decision is still being considered and studied by the relevant central agencies such as the Public Service Department (JPA).

Dzulkefly explained that his ministry had initially applied for 21,741 new positions to be offered for medical officers, but were told to restudy their proposal.

“In relation to that, applications for 10,675 various positions has been presented to and is currently being considered and studied by central agencies,” he said during a press conference here today.

Concerning issues related to the welfare of housemen not potentially being offered permanent positions within government hospitals, Dzulkefly said the ministry will still offer these medical officers contract-based employment.

He stressed how the ministry were only obligated to provide training placement slots for housemens and those required to fulfil their compulsory service period.

“However, concerning offers of permanent employment, the Health Ministry is no longer able to absorb every single government scholarship or private housemen who have graduated because this is subject to available vacancies at medical facilities.

“The total number of permanent employments are also created based on specific criteria, the need for staffing and not taking into consideration the output of medical graduates,” he said.

He also confirmed that those appointed on a permanent basis would be graded U44-level staff, while on contract will remain at the U41-level.